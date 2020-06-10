logoBC
Yaoundé - 10 June 2020 -
Cameroon: Bolloré and customs authorities evaluate new E-customs system Camcis

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 10 June 2020 15:03

(Business in Cameroon) - On 8 June 2020, in Yaoundé, Bolloré Transport & Logistics and Cameroonian customs authorities evaluated the brand new Camcis (Cameroon Customs Information System). Created thanks to the cooperation between Cameroon and South Korea, Camcis is a computerized system for the dematerialized management of customs operations. It is being gradually deployed in the country, since January 2020.

"Bolloré group is a strategic partner in the deployment of the new system Camcis. Indeed, we have set up a task force together to find solutions to the problems posed, and I am happy to see that to date we are succeeding. Bolloré group has supported us during the test phase of Camcis as a pilot company. This helped validate all the deployment operations of the new system,” said Fongod Edwin Nuvaga, General Director of Cameroonian Customs.

Mohamed Diop, Bolloré group's director for the Gulf of Guinea, took the opportunity of this evaluation mission to donate surgical masks to the Cameroonian customs on behalf of Bolloré Transport & Logistics. "It is a gesture that we are making, within the framework of our partnership, to support the immense efforts made by the directorate general of customs. In this battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, security and solidarity remain the pillars of actions to break the chain of infection," Mr. Diop commented.

