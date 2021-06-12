Cameroon: General price level rose by 2.3% YoY in Q1-2021 (INS)

(Business in Cameroon) - In Q1-2021, the general price level rose 0.1% compared to Q4-2020, according to the national institute for statistics INS. On a year-to-year basis, this rise has been more pronounced (2.3%), data shows.

“This rise was mainly spurred by an appreciation in the prices of food products and soft drinks [+3.4% up from 3.1% YoY], housing, water, gas electricity and fuels [+2.5% up from 2.3% YoY],” the INS explains.

“The inflationary pressures on imported products is accelerating but just persistent on local products. Inflationary shocks are rather external than internal,” it adds.

Let’s note that despite the inflationary pressures recorded in Cameroon between January and March 2021, this indicator was contained within community norms (3%, according to the CEMAC convergence criterion).

