logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 June 2021 -
Public management

Cameroon Airports Company ADC announces XAF7 bln net loss for 2020, due to Covid-19

Cameroon Airports Company ADC announces XAF7 bln net loss for 2020, due to Covid-19
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 10 June 2021 14:10

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon Airports Company (ADC) recorded a XAF7 billion loss in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic that greatly affected air transport during the period. This was revealed during a management board meeting held in Yaoundé on June 8, 2021.

ADC explains that according to its chief financial officer, ADC SA was resilient during the period, showing a 49% loss. The company adds that it intends to make up for that significant loss by initiating a large debt recovery program.

According to the report published by the technical committee for the rehabilitation of public and para-public companies, in 2019, ADC had recorded a XAF1.31 billion profit. At the end of the general meeting for the approval of the accounts of the financial year ending December 31, 2019, the company even approved the distribution of a XAF250 million dividend. By incorporating the net profit, ADC increased its equity by 38%, from XAF17.17 billion at the end of 2018 to XAF23.72 billion at the end of 2019.

It was, therefore, able to boost its assets by acquiring equipment and developing its infrastructures. Therefore, its fixed assets rose by 18%, from XAF36.27 billion in 2018 to XAF42.88 billion in 2019.

Let’s note that ADC is the public company that manages airports in Cameroon. Besides managing the airport infrastructures, it also exploits and takes the necessary steps to develop them.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

BDEAC exceeded budgetary forecasts in 2020 with XAF9.8 bln net profit (Administrative Board)

bdeac-exceeded-budgetary-forecasts-in-2020-with-xaf9-8-bln-net-profit-administrative-board
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC) recorded a XAF9.8 billion net profit in 2020. This was...

Cameroon suspends a mining license in the East after the May 30, 2021, deadly incident in Kambélé

cameroon-suspends-a-mining-license-in-the-east-after-the-may-30-2021-deadly-incident-in-kambele
On June 4, 2021, the Cameroonian Minister of Mines Gabriel Dodo Ndocké issued a decision suspending the artisanal mining permit issued for a site in...

Bertoua inflation reaches its highest in 10 years as prices surged 4.7% in Q1-2021

bertoua-inflation-reaches-its-highest-in-10-years-as-prices-surged-4-7-in-q1-2021
In Q1-2021, Bertoua is the Cameroonian city that recorded the highest inflation, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reveals. “On the spatial...

Civil service: Banks and public officials meet to discuss the various problems facing the salary processing chain

civil-service-banks-and-public-officials-meet-to-discuss-the-various-problems-facing-the-salary-processing-chain
In late May 2021, in Yaoundé, an awareness, discussion, and training workshop were organized to discuss the problems encountered concerning the processing...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n100: May 2021

These Cameroonian startups raise billions

Agro-industry and land rights


Investir au Cameroun n110: Mai 2021

Ces start-ups camerounaises qui lèvent des milliards

Agro-industrie et droits fonciers

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon: Passport application fees will rise from XAF75k to 110k effective July 1, 2021

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

French chocolate makers keep the price of excellence cocoa at XAF1,640 per kg for the 2021-2022 campaign

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

moroccan-firm-kavaa-global-services-to-carry-out-feasibility-studies-for-campost-s-e-commerce-platform

Moroccan firm Kavaa Global Services to carry out feasibility studies for CAMPOST’s E-commerce platform

wealth-distribution-land-insecurity-reform-samuel-nguiffo-suggests-solutions-to-improve-relationships-between-the-government-investors-and-local-communities

Wealth distribution, land insecurity, reform...: Samuel Nguiffo suggests solutions to improve relationships between the government, investors and local communities

cameroon-defence-forces-go-all-out-in-the-fight-against-illegal-miners-in-the-benoue-national-park

Cameroon: Defence forces go all out in the fight against illegal miners in the Benoue National Park

sun-wei-deputy-gm-in-cemac-zone-huawei-the-audience-with-his-excellency-the-prime-minister-has-been-warm-and-fruitful

Sun Wei - Deputy GM in CEMAC Zone HUAWEI : “The audience with His Excellency the Prime Minister has been warm and fruitful”

securities-dematerialization-sinking-fund-caa-to-proceed-to-the-repressive-phase-in-h2-2021

Securities dematerialization: Sinking Fund CAA to proceed to the repressive phase in H2-2021

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Wealth distribution, land insecurity, reform...: Samuel Nguiffo suggests solutions to improve relationships between the government, investors and local communities

Cameroon lost close to XAF15 bln to overcharges in Covid-19 test kits purchase, the supreme state audit claim

next
prev