logoBC
Yaoundé - 10 June 2022 -
Public management

The Mekong tollbooth resumes operations

The Mekong tollbooth resumes operations
  • Comments   -   Friday, 10 June 2022 16:44

(Business in Cameroon) - After weeks of suspension over fraud, the Mekong tollbooth on the Douala-Bangui corridor resumed operations. The authorization was given yesterday by the Ministry of Public Works (Mintp).

As a reminder, the official signed a decision on May 16 to dismiss some staff on duty at the tollbooth “because they were ripping off transporters using faulty instruments.” A new management team has been deployed at the station. The team is invited to “adopt behaviors of loyalty, selflessness, and dedication to work.” To make sure that no acts of fraud are committed, the inspector general of Mintp services, Barnabé Tang Ahanda, has prescribed a better verification of toll tools. He instructed the development of a daily form to compare the results at the Mekong booth with those of other booths on the same corridor. Furthermore, Barnabé Tang Ahanda plans a monthly report of activities and maintenance of the premises.

The Douala-Bangui corridor, on which some CFA55 billion worth of goods transit each year, according to Cameroonian customs, is vital for CAR, as it is the main supply route to the country’s capital.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Public works execution rate fell by 17.4% in 2021

cameroon-public-works-execution-rate-fell-by-17-4-in-2021
The Public Investment Budget (BIP) in Cameroon was executed at 74.99% in 2021, according to the National Committee for Monitoring the Physical and...

The Mekong tollbooth resumes operations

the-mekong-tollbooth-resumes-operations
After weeks of suspension over fraud, the Mekong tollbooth on the Douala-Bangui corridor resumed operations. The authorization was given yesterday by the...

Bolloré inaugurates the first logistics platform in Kribi

bollore-inaugurates-the-first-logistics-platform-in-kribi
The industrial port of Kribi, located near the deepwater port of Kribi, hosted yesterday the inauguration ceremony of the Kribi Logistics Hub. The...

ACDC denounces tax bargaining on online platform

acdc-denounces-tax-bargaining-on-online-platform
The president of the Cameroonian Association for the Defense of Taxpayers' Rights (ACDC), Mazou Mouliom, contacted last June 7 the Director-General of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »