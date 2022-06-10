Cameroon: Public works execution rate fell by 17.4% in 2021

(Business in Cameroon) - The Public Investment Budget (BIP) in Cameroon was executed at 74.99% in 2021, according to the National Committee for Monitoring the Physical and Financial Execution of Public Investment. Compared to 2020, when the rate was 92.36%, this makes a decline of 17.4%.

This means that even during the coronavirus pandemic (2020), which would have slowed the progress of many projects across the country, more projects were implemented compared to 2021. According to the monitoring committee chaired by Deputy Rosette Ayayi, this mixed performance is due to various problems with service providers, mainly on multi-year projects. Challenges also include the difficulties to raise funds for the projects, late transfers of some credits; late preparation of tender documents and calls for expressions of interest, etc.

For FY2021, the BIP amounted to CFA1,352 billion, of which a little over 64% was used for the construction of various infrastructures in the country.

BRM