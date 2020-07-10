logoBC
10 July 2020
Public management

Camrail transported 16,128 tons of fertilizer for Coton Tchad and Compagnie sucrière du Tchad in May 2020
(Business in Cameroon) - Camrail, a subsidiary of Bolloré Railways and concessionaire of Cameroon’s railway network, indicates that, in May 2020, it transported 16,128 tons of fertilizer for Coton Tchad and Compagnie sucrière du Tchad.

 "This performance, achieved despite the health crisis, shows Camrail's commitment to maintaining supplies in the countries of the Gulf of Guinea while guaranteeing the health safety of its employees," Camrail adds.

In April, the carrier informed that it had reinforced the application of safety measures against the coronavirus, to continue to supply the Cameroonian, Central African, and Chadian markets, with priority given to essential products.

Let’s note that for its supply of essential goods, neighbouring Chad relies essentially on Cameroon that has a waterfront where goods are unloaded at the port of Douala. From this port platform, the Douala-Ndjamena corridor facilitates supplies to the Chadian Republic.

As the project to extend the Cameroonian railway to Ndjamena has not yet been implemented, goods are unloaded at Ngaoundéré in Adamaoua, and road transporters take over to carry them to Chad.  

S.A.

