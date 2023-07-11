GICAM-ECAM merger: Fate of July 11 general assembly tied to legal proceedings today

(Business in Cameroon) - The Employers’ Association of Cameroon (GICAM) is supposed to hold an extraordinary board meeting in Douala, tomorrow July 11, 2023. During the meeting, employers are supposed to discuss the merger of GICAM and ECAM, another employers’ organization. GICAM has been sending invites for the meeting since June 2023, however, this meeting may not even hold.

Indeed, today, July 10, 2023, the Wouri High Court will rule on a procedure to annul the merger agreement signed on April 5, 2023, by Protais Ayangma and Célestin Tawamba, the respective presidents of the employers’ groups. The ongoing legal procedure threatening the meeting was initiated, on June 19, 2023, by four GICAM members, whose heads are strongly opposed to the merger, which will result in the dissolution of GICAM. We hope this procedure will lead to a decision ending “all that has been done since April 5, 2023,” explains Me Guy Richard Zibi Ndzinga, one of the counsels of the parties against the merger agreement.

The parties are notably Firstransact International Services Company (Fisco Sarl), Mit Chimie, SCS Sarl (société camerounaise de savonnerie) and Fobs Limited. They accuse the signatories of granting themselves "excessive powers in violation of GICAM's statutes and its code of ethics," and violating legal text, “notably the 1990 law on freedom of association." The accusers also accuse the other parties of causing "considerable harm to the associative interests of GICAM members and its brand image," and of jeopardizing "Gicam's interests.”

“Because based on this agreement, Mr. Tawamba has illegally and inevitably committed to the path of Gicam's complete dissolution through a merger outside legal texts, which provide no merger procedures between the two associations,” reads the request filed by the four GICAM members.

Dispute over the evaluation of Gicam's assets

Today, the Wouri High Court will also rule on another procedure initiated by the same dissident parties for a court decision prohibiting Mr. Célestin Tawamba and Protais Ayangma from taking action to implement the merger agreement. "This procedure primarily targets the actors who, without the mandate of their respective general assemblies, engaged the two entities [in a merger process]. Another notable aspect to emphasize here is that the leaders of GICAM and ECAM did not appear at the first hearing, even though their presence is mandatory," explains the lawyer representing the dissenting parties.

Still today July 10, 2023, the Court of First Instance of Douala-Bonanjo has called for an emergency proceeding to rule on two cases related to the merger between Ecam and Gicam. The first is a procedure to suspend the extraordinary general assembly scheduled for July 11. This procedure was initiated by the same dissenting parties. This time, the first hearing was held on July 7, 2023, but adjourned to July 10, 2023, to allow the GICAM president’s lawyers to make their observations, Me Zibi Ndzinga states.

The second procedure is to get the merger commissioner appointed by the Bonanjo high court replaced by another one. "This procedure aims to expose the frauds that undermine the integrity of the reports submitted (by this merger commissioner, particularly regarding GICAM's assets) and which should serve as the basis for the extraordinary general assembly's proceedings on July 11, 2023," explains the lawyer representing the dissenting members. To back his argument, Me Guy Richard Zibi Ndzinga reveals that in the report evaluating GICAM's assets, the merger commissioner estimated the value of the land hosting GICAM’s headquarters -located in the business district of Bonanjo- at only XAF125 million and estimated the building itself has no value. For the lawyer, the Bonanjo court needs to carry out a counter-assessment.

A ploy to stay at the head of GICAM forever

During the initial proceedings, the legal procedure to get the appointed merger commissioner replaced suffered a setback. The dissenting parties first referred to the Court of First Instance of Douala-Bonanjo to request the revocation of the judgment rendered on May 22, 2023, by the president of the court, appointing Mr. Chrétien Toudjoui Pouansi as the merger commissioner. On July 6, 2023, that case was dismissed. In their case argument, they claimed that choosing Chrétien Toudjoui Pouansi as the merger commissioner does not guarantee the impartiality of the proceedings against GICAM and also that the selected individual does not have the profile to fulfill the role he was selected for.

According to Me Zibi Ndzinga, the selected merger commissioner is a member of GICAM, through his audit firm Afrique Audit Conseil. Therefore, he cannot be both judge and party in the merger process. Additionally, the lawyer also argues that Chrétien Toudjoui Pouansi does not have the required authorization to practice as a chartered accountant in the CEMAC zone. "In addition to his firm, he is an employee of Bakertilly Cameroon Sarl, a subsidiary of a major French firm. It is this French company that holds the authorization. But he has not been appointed as an employee of this firm to serve as the merger commissioner," the lawyer said. He also points out that a chartered accountant, even if approved as a legal expert, is not the qualified professional to evaluate GICAM’s real estate assets.

The challenged merger aims to dissolve GICAM and establish a new entity by January 2024. GICAM members are not basically against the idea of a merger between the two parties. They are rather suspicious of the “merger-creation” model that will see a new entity created instead of the “merger-absorption” model. They believe that the preference given to the “merger-creation” model is a ploy by GICAM President Célestin Tawamba to seek a new mandate because if the statutes are to remain as they are now, he is not eligible for re-election for a third term, per GICAM's statutes.

Brice R. Mbodiam