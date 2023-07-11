Glass company SOCAVER boosts production capacity by 50% with XAF3.5bln investment

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian glass company SOCAVER commissioned, July 5, its renovated oven N°1, in Douala. According to official sources, the renovation works boosted the company’s glass packaging production capacity by 50% thanks to a XAF3.5 billion investment.

The new oven has a yearly 15,000 tons fusion capacity. Its commissioning will help “reduce local companies’ glass imports and contribute to the achievement of the Cameroonian government’s import-substitution strategy, which states that we should ‘consume what we produce and produce what we consume,” explained Boissons du Cameroun, SOCAVER’s sister company.

The oven will increase the use of glass packaging “resulting in a significant reduction of plastic usage. Boissons du Cameroun reaffirms its commitment to promoting glass over plastic, which is a source of pollution. The Cameroonian Glass Company, the only glass factory in Central Africa, is integrated into more than 90% of the circular economy, achieving one of the goals of energy and ecological transition and committing to sustainable development," Boissons du Cameroun said.

This investment is part of the XAF200 billion investment program committed by Castel Group (parent company of SOCAVER), in its acquisition of Guinness Cameroon. In addition to increasing Socaver's production capacity, this program includes the construction of new production lines dedicated to Guinness products in Boissons du Cameroun factories in Yaoundé, Bafoussam, and Garoua.

BRM