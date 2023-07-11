logoBC
Yaoundé - 11 July 2023 -
Public management

Glass company SOCAVER boosts production capacity by 50% with XAF3.5bln investment

Glass company SOCAVER boosts production capacity by 50% with XAF3.5bln investment
  • Comments   -   Monday, 10 July 2023 16:21

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian glass company SOCAVER commissioned, July 5, its renovated oven N°1, in Douala. According to official sources, the renovation works boosted the company’s glass packaging production capacity by 50% thanks to a XAF3.5 billion investment. 

The new oven has a yearly 15,000 tons fusion capacity. Its commissioning will help “reduce local companies’ glass imports and contribute to the achievement of the Cameroonian government’s import-substitution strategy, which states that we should ‘consume what we produce and produce what we consume,” explained Boissons du Cameroun, SOCAVER’s sister company. 

The oven will increase the use of glass packaging “resulting in a significant reduction of plastic usage. Boissons du Cameroun reaffirms its commitment to promoting glass over plastic, which is a source of pollution. The Cameroonian Glass Company, the only glass factory in Central Africa, is integrated into more than 90% of the circular economy, achieving one of the goals of energy and ecological transition and committing to sustainable development," Boissons du Cameroun said. 

This investment is part of the XAF200 billion investment program committed by Castel Group (parent company of SOCAVER), in its acquisition of Guinness Cameroon. In addition to increasing Socaver's production capacity, this program includes the construction of new production lines dedicated to Guinness products in Boissons du Cameroun factories in Yaoundé, Bafoussam, and Garoua.

BRM

back to top

Automatic Tollbooth: First seven booths to be commissioned on Sept 2023

automatic-tollbooth-first-seven-booths-to-be-commissioned-on-sept-2023
Seven of the expected 14 automatic toll booths will be operational by September 2023. Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi announced the...

Money market: Central African Republic woos Cameroonian investors for its upcoming operations

money-market-central-african-republic-woos-cameroonian-investors-for-its-upcoming-operations
The Central African Republic’s Finance Minister Hervé Ndoba recently met, in Douala, with investors active on the Bank of Central African States (BEAC)....

Glass company SOCAVER boosts production capacity by 50% with XAF3.5bln investment

glass-company-socaver-boosts-production-capacity-by-50-with-xaf3-5bln-investment
Cameroonian glass company SOCAVER commissioned, July 5, its renovated oven N°1, in Douala. According to official sources, the renovation works boosted the...

GICAM-ECAM merger: Fate of July 11 general assembly tied to legal proceedings today

gicam-ecam-merger-fate-of-july-11-general-assembly-tied-to-legal-proceedings-today
The Employers’ Association of Cameroon (GICAM) is supposed to hold an extraordinary board meeting in Douala, tomorrow July 11, 2023. During the meeting,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »