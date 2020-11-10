logoBC
Yaoundé - 10 November 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon disburses XAF50 bln to clear its debt towards service providers and suppliers

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 10 November 2020 09:21

(Business in Cameroon) - Yesterday November 9, 2020, the Ministry of Finance disbursed XAF50 billion to partially clear the state debts towards its service providers and suppliers. According to a release the ministry published in that regard, the said amount will be used to pay for invoices and statements approved for the 2020 fiscal year.  

The funds will complement the over XAF900 billion already released since January 2020 for the payment of state service providers and suppliers, the government daily Cameroon Tribune indicates citing sources inside the Ministry of Finance.

Let’s note that despite all the efforts made by the government to clear its debts towards companies and SMEs, the debt is still huge. According to the national sinking fund, the country’s domestic debt at the end of September 2020 was XAF3,019 billion, including XAF208 billion of over 3 months old outstanding debts.

BRM

