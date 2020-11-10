logoBC
Yaoundé - 10 November 2020 -
Cameroon, Chad, and Equatorial Guinea to raise XAF63 bln on the BEAC public securities market on Nov 11, 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - After two weeks of respite, the current week will be busy for CEMAC countries on the BEAC public securities market. Indeed, on November 11, 2020, three countries will try to raise XAF63 billion by issuing 26 and 52-week treasury bills.  

Cameroon (one of the main issuers on the said market) is one of those countries. It will try to raise XAF25 billion by issuing 26-week bills. Chad will also source XAF18.2 billion via the issuance of 26-week bills while Equatorial Guinea will seek XAF20 billion by issuing 52-week bills on the market.

While the success of Cameroon’s operation is almost certain, the same cannot be said for Chad and Equatorial Guinea. Indeed, unlike Cameroon which has a large network of primary dealers on the market and whose securities are much sought after by investors, Chad and Equatorial Guinea (and many other countries such as CAR) are often obliged to agree to pay high-interest rates for their operations.

