Microfinance institution “La Régionale” authorized to increase capital to XAF8 bln, below its XAF12 bln target

(Business in Cameroon) - During its December 2, 2020, ordinary session held via videoconference, COSUMAF (regulator of the Central African financial market) authorized Cameroonian microfinance institution La Régionale (La Régionale d’épargne et de crédit SA) to increase its capital to XAF8 billion via an initial public offering.

Let’s note that the amount La Régionale is authorized to add to its capital is below its target. Indeed, during the extraordinary general meeting held on June 15, 2019, in Yaoundé, Charles Rollin Ombang Ekath (Director and chief executive officer of La Régionale) announced that shareholders authorized the microfinance to increase its capital from XAF6.8 billion to XAF12 billion. Therefore, this amount is up by XAF4 billion compared to the capital authorized by COSUMAF.

Over its lifetime, La Régionale experienced some turbulent periods. It launched operations in October 1993, and in early 1998, it recorded a loss of over XAF1 billion. This loss even led to the closure of its headquarters but at the end of 1998, the company regained its momentum. It now claims a network of 40 agencies in Cameroon and four in Gabon. It provides financial solutions to 101,466 clients and has opened 107,442 accounts for them.

Sylvain Andzongo