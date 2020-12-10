logoBC
Yaoundé - 10 December 2020 -
Public management

Microfinance institution “La Régionale” authorized to increase capital to XAF8 bln, below its XAF12 bln target

Microfinance institution “La Régionale” authorized to increase capital to XAF8 bln, below its XAF12 bln target
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 10 December 2020 12:03

(Business in Cameroon) - During its December 2, 2020, ordinary session held via videoconference, COSUMAF (regulator of the Central African financial market) authorized Cameroonian microfinance institution La Régionale (La Régionale d’épargne et de crédit SA) to increase its capital to XAF8 billion via an initial public offering.

Let’s note that the amount La Régionale is authorized to add to its capital is below its target. Indeed, during the extraordinary general meeting held on June 15, 2019, in Yaoundé, Charles Rollin Ombang Ekath (Director and chief executive officer of La Régionale) announced that shareholders authorized the microfinance to increase its capital from XAF6.8 billion to XAF12 billion. Therefore, this amount is up by XAF4 billion compared to the capital authorized by COSUMAF.

Over its lifetime, La Régionale experienced some turbulent periods. It launched operations in October 1993, and in early 1998, it recorded a loss of over XAF1 billion. This loss even led to the closure of its headquarters but at the end of 1998, the company regained its momentum. It now claims a network of 40 agencies in Cameroon and four in Gabon. It provides financial solutions to 101,466 clients and has opened 107,442 accounts for them.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon launches the construction of its first 14 automatic toll booths

cameroon-launches-the-construction-of-its-first-14-automatic-toll-booths
Today December 10, 2020, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi (Cameroonian Minister of Public Works) is presiding over the launch of the project aimed at building 14...

Cameroon to protect “Toghu”, red-brick cocoa, the “Ndôô” and the Bafia pineapple via geographical indication

cameroon-to-protect-toghu-red-brick-cocoa-the-ndoo-and-the-bafia-pineapple-via-geographical-indication
In its 2021 action plan, the Ministry of Mines, Industry and Technological Development (Minmidt) indicates that it intends to protect some Cameroonian...

Kribi thermal plant’s production dropped by about 41% at end-Oct 2020 (SNH)

kribi-thermal-plant-s-production-dropped-by-about-41-at-end-oct-2020-snh
The National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) informs that by end-October 2020, it supplied  8,286.56 million cubic meters ( 234.68 million m3) of...

Cameroon: BICEC loses its leadership of the credit market with a 92.6% drop in credits granted to clients this year

cameroon-bicec-loses-its-leadership-of-the-credit-market-with-a-92-6-drop-in-credits-granted-to-clients-this-year
According to Kamal Mokdad (CEO of  Banque Centrale Populaire of Morocco-BCP), 2020 was a year of transition for BICEC, which has unfortunately been...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n93: November 2020

Cashew, Cameroon’s new source of revenues

Covid 19 : “Making the team’s health a priority”


Investir au Cameroun n103 Novembre 2020

L’anacarde, la nouvelle source de recettes du Cameroun

Covid 19 : « La santé des équipes avant tout »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon: Government to collaborate with a "consortium of five Chinese state-owned companies" for the development of the Mbalam mining project

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Capam helped collect 37.66 kg of gold by Oct 15, 2020, in the framework of production sharing contract with artisanal miners

Cameroon launches SMEs database to assess companies operating in the country

cameroon-strengthens-veterinary-inspections-to-prevent-the-importations-of-bird-flu

Cameroon strengthens veterinary inspections to prevent the importations of bird flu

epa-cameroon-set-on-suspending-tariff-dismantling-till-the-end-of-2020-despite-the-eu-s-protests

EPA: Cameroon set on suspending tariff dismantling till the end of 2020 despite the EU’s protests

post-covid-19-economic-revival-private-actors-call-for-endogenous-solutions

Post-Covid-19 economic revival: Private actors call for endogenous solutions

douala-container-terminal-icc-acknowledges-the-validity-of-dit-s-claims-but-pad-is-set-on-appealing-against-the-ruling

Douala container terminal: ICC acknowledges the validity of DIT’s claims but PAD is set on appealing against the ruling

cameroon-provisional-2021-budget-set-at-xaf4-858-bln

Cameroon: Provisional 2021 budget set at XAF4,858 bln

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: Government to collaborate with a "consortium of five Chinese state-owned companies" for the development of the Mbalam mining project

Nestlé Cameroon recycled 100 tons of plastic waste this year through a partnership with Name Recycling

next
prev