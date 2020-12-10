Cameroon: Local shoe brand “Invincible” to soon be available at the Douala Grand Mall

(Business in Cameroon) - The products of "Invincible" (a Cameroonian company specialized in the sales of men's and children's shoes as well as handbags and fashion accessories) will soon be available at the Douala Grand Mall. Inaugurated recently, the mall is currently the largest in the central African region.

Our ambition is to develop a strong brand that offers Cameroonians, in particular, and Central Africans, in general, products with an unbeatable price-quality ratio. The goal is to offer 80% of products made by African brands, including ours," says Yves Awoumou, manager and promoter of the “Invincible.” He also announces that he will collaborate with other Cameroonian brands such as Emchic, Matanga, and Kita Creation.

Created in 2019, the "Invincible" brand was named after its promoter’s life story. Indeed, the latter often reminds us that he never gave up even though he was born with sickle cell disease. "Invincible is also a message to customers and partners. My message to them is to get up and be the best in everything they do even if everyone thinks it's already over for them,” explains Yves Awoumou.

S.A.