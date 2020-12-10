Cameroon to protect “Toghu”, red-brick cocoa, the “Ndôô” and the Bafia pineapple via geographical indication

(Business in Cameroon) - In its 2021 action plan, the Ministry of Mines, Industry and Technological Development (Minmidt) indicates that it intends to protect some Cameroonian products by getting geographical indication (GI) for them.

"In the field of technological development and industrial property, we will (...) continue the process aimed at protecting Cameroon's red cocoa by registering it as a protected geographical indication. We will also launch the process aimed at protecting Regalia, also called "Toghu" in the north-west, the green mango from the east called "Ndôô" (which is prized for its special flavor), and the highly prized Pineapple of Bafia," the action plan reads.

The said products are specific to Cameroon. The brick-red color of Cameroonian cocoa is sought after by chocolate producers. The geographical indication process for the said cocoa started on July 17, 2019, in Yaoundé with the African Organization of Intellectual Property (Oapi).

For the "Toghu" (pictured), it is a traditional garment very popular in Cameroon. Mainly manufactured in the north-west, it is a royal cloth worn by chiefs and notables. It is made with black velvet on which hand patterns and decorations are embroidered with threads of various colors, including yellow, red, and white. The "Bafia pineapple" (which is grown without fertilizers or pesticides in Bafia, central region) labeling process began in 2018.

According to Yanick Yemga (from the Cameroonian Council for Industrial Property), "geographical indications are signs that identify a product as originating from the territory, region, or locality from which it comes from. They can only be delivered if the quality, reputation, or any other characteristic of the said product are essentially linked to the geographical origin indicated.”

He adds that thanks to the geographical indication, consumers are assured of the origin of the products and their quality, as well as the essential characteristics linked with the products’ place of origin. The consumer gets good value for money while the profits will also be substantial for producers.

The example of Oku honey and Penja Pepper clearly illustrates this. Indeed, before its labeling in September 2013, a kilogram of Penja pepper was sold at XAF2,500. However, after the labeling, that price rose to XAF14,000 in 2015. The volume produced also tripled reaching 300 tons in 2015.

