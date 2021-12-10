CEMAC: Community coffers are cash-strapped due to non-payment of integration tax, Daniel Ona Ondo says

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 8, 2021, at the opening of the 37th session of the Central African Economic Union (UEAC)’s ministerial council, Daniel Ona Ondo, president of the CEMAC Commission, once again presented a bleak picture of the union’s financing. “I urge member counties to be proactive, gradually settle the debts they owe the community, and pay the full amount of the community integration tax whose collection rate is 33.32% to date,” he said.

According to Daniel Ona Ondo, because of CEMAC member countries’ reluctance to pay the community integration tax, which was introduced to fund the operations of the CEMAC Commission, “Community coffers are cash-strapped.”

“We are aware of member countries’ challenges but we must remind the specific nature of that tax, which should not be used for anything else other than funding the community,” he stressed.

For the 2022 budget year, the community integration tax is expected to contribute XAF64.4 billion (out of the XAF94.2 billion), including XAF28.5 billion of the tax contribution arrears. The CEMAC commission is nevertheless doubtful about the effective collection of those revenues given that as of end-December 2020, the XAF99.8 billion of community integration taxes expected were not fully collected. For the president of the CEMAC Commission, this greatly affects the community institutions’ operations and the implementation of their programs.

BRM