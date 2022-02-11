logoBC
Cameroon seeks a consultant to align regulatory frameworks with technological and structural context

Cameroon seeks a consultant to align regulatory frameworks with technological and structural context
(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon, through the National Participatory Development Program (PNDP), recently issued a call to recruit a consultant that will audit the legal and regulatory frameworks of sectors impacted by the development of the digital economy. Interested consultants are expected to send their applications by February 25, 2022.  

According to a note signed by Marie Madeleine Nga, National Coordinator of the PNDP, the audit aims to establish a legal framework to regulate digitalization in some sectors of the national economy: banking/finance, agriculture, post, communication, culture, trade, energy, urban planning, land registry, distribution, games, advertising ... 

Despite the existence of certain legislative frameworks, there are still "shortcomings" in the regulation of the above-mentioned sectors, says the PNDP. Specifically, those legal texts have not been updated to align with the current technological and structural context.  

The selected consultant will make recommendations that will help update the existing frameworks and align them with the current digital economy and contribute to the digital transformation ongoing in Cameroon. 

In the framework of Cameroon’s National Development Strategy 2030 (NDS30), public authorities intend to improve the regulatory framework governing the digital sector while guaranteeing healthy competition and openness for new actors. By 2030, the telecommunication sector is expected to grow by 6.4%. 

