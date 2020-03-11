logoBC
Yaoundé - 11 March 2020 -
Public management

Djoum-Mintom road section: Cameroon saved XAF740 mln during construction by applying resource-optimization guidelines

(Business in Cameroon) - During the construction of the Djoum-Mintom (98 km) road section, Cameroon saved XAF740 million, the Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi (photo) revealed during an interview with the government daily Cameroon Tribune.

According to the official, these savings were realized by following the road construction technical and methodological guidelines issued by his ministerial department to "optimize the use of resources."  

These optimizations can be done by structuring the road according to traffic or reducing earth movements that increase works.  

The Djoum-Mintom (98 km) road section is part of the 651-km Sangmélima (Cameroon)-Ouesso (Congo) trans-border road.

