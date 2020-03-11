Cameroon: Salary expenditures account for 87% of budgetary resources in the education sector (report)

(Business in Cameroon) - When it comes to the allocation of budgetary resources, the education sector is a priority in Cameroon. This is the observation made on March 10, 2020, in Yaoundé, during a workshop for the vulgarization of a diagnostic report on the education and training sector, organized by the Ministry of Economy, in partnership with the World Bank.

According to the figures revealed during this workshop, between 2013 and 2018, the resources allocated to the education sector increased from 20% to 23% of total state operating expenses. This equals an increase of about XAF190 billion over 5 years.

However, the diagnostic report notes that these allocations are dominated by salary expenditures, which accounts for 87%. In secondary education, these salary expenditures reach 90%.

At the same time, the report indicates, "the distribution of resources in the sector is not in line with the priorities defined in the sector’s strategy." For instance, general and vocational secondary education absorbs the majority share of the budget (57% of current expenditures) while in the primary education sub-sector the per-pupil unit cost is equivalent to 6% of GDP per capita, against an average of 12% in sub-Saharan Africa.

BRM