camair-co-to-resume-flights-to-n-djamena-from-next-april-24

(Business in Cameroon) - After two years of no activities due to cash flow difficulties and health restrictions, Cameroon's national airline Camair-Co announced last week it will resume flights to N'djamena, Chad. The resumption will take place on April 24 with three flights a week (Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday) from Yaoundé, Douala, and Libreville.

As a reminder, Camair-Co unveiled its plan to resume flights within the regional area last December. To materialize this strategy, the company resumed its services to Libreville (Gabon) on December 21, 2021, with two flights per week (Monday and Friday). The airline has also finalized the acquisition of two new aircraft to strengthen its fleet. These are Bombardier Q400s that it already operated through a leasing deal in 2018.

S.A.