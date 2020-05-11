logoBC
Yaoundé - 11 May 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon raised XAF573 bln of tax revenues in Q1-2020, up 16% YoY (Taxation authority)

Cameroon raised XAF573 bln of tax revenues in Q1-2020, up 16% YoY (Taxation authority)
  • Comments   -   Monday, 11 May 2020 10:39

(Business in Cameroon) - In Q1-2020, Cameroon collected XAF573 billion of tax revenues, Modeste Mopa Fatoing (photo), Director General of Taxes (DGI) revealed in an interview published by the government daily Cameroon Tribune last weekend. Compared with the XAF463 billion tax revenues the country collected during the same period in 2019, this represents a 16% increase in relative value.

This upward performance, the DGI explained, is the result of modernization reforms the tax administration has been carrying out over the last few years with the constant support of the authorities. Thanks to these reforms, the collection system has shown strong resilience in times of crisis, he added.

He, however, warned that tax revenues collection could be jeopardized for the rest of the year due to the Covid-19 crisis. Before the health crisis, the tax administration had set an annual revenue mobilization target of XAF2,103 billion expecting a 4% growth rate and the price of a barrel of crude at over  $50. “Revenue forecasts should be adjusted taking the health crisis into consideration,” he said.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: CENADI warns companies of a surge in BEC-type cyber-attacks because of Covid-19

cameroon-cenadi-warns-companies-of-a-surge-in-bec-type-cyber-attacks-because-of-covid-19
With the onset of the Covid-19 health crisis, cybercrime has surged, the National Centre for Information Technology Development (CENADI) informs in its...

Cameroon raised XAF573 bln of tax revenues in Q1-2020, up 16% YoY (Taxation authority)

cameroon-raised-xaf573-bln-of-tax-revenues-in-q1-2020-up-16-yoy-taxation-authority
In Q1-2020, Cameroon collected XAF573 billion of tax revenues, Modeste Mopa Fatoing (photo), Director General of Taxes (DGI) revealed in an interview...

Cameroon hires British Marshal ADG for maintenance of its military C-130H fleet

cameroon-hires-british-marshal-adg-for-maintenance-of-its-military-c-130h-fleet
On May 8, British media Businessweekly revealed that Marshall Aerospace and Defence (ADG) was awarded a five-year contract to provide technical support...

Cameroon’s 1st 10-year T-bond on BEAC market oversubscribed at 120%

cameroon-s-1st-10-year-t-bond-on-beac-market-oversubscribed-at-120
On May 6, 2020, Cameroon issued 10-year fungible treasury bonds (T-bonds) on the BEAC’s government securities market. This was a first since the creation...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n86: April 2020

Cameroon mobilizes all its resources against the virus

Measures planned to cushion the economic shock


Investir au Cameroun n96 Avril 2020

Toutes les forces du Cameroun mobilisées contre le virus

Les mesures prévues pour amortir le choc économique