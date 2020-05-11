Cameroon raised XAF573 bln of tax revenues in Q1-2020, up 16% YoY (Taxation authority)

(Business in Cameroon) - In Q1-2020, Cameroon collected XAF573 billion of tax revenues, Modeste Mopa Fatoing (photo), Director General of Taxes (DGI) revealed in an interview published by the government daily Cameroon Tribune last weekend. Compared with the XAF463 billion tax revenues the country collected during the same period in 2019, this represents a 16% increase in relative value.

This upward performance, the DGI explained, is the result of modernization reforms the tax administration has been carrying out over the last few years with the constant support of the authorities. Thanks to these reforms, the collection system has shown strong resilience in times of crisis, he added.

He, however, warned that tax revenues collection could be jeopardized for the rest of the year due to the Covid-19 crisis. Before the health crisis, the tax administration had set an annual revenue mobilization target of XAF2,103 billion expecting a 4% growth rate and the price of a barrel of crude at over $50. “Revenue forecasts should be adjusted taking the health crisis into consideration,” he said.

S.A.