T-bills: Cameroon ups coupon rates, achieves first notable success in seven months

(Business in Cameroon) - On July 10, 2023, Cameroon raised close to XAF49 billion by issuing 26-week treasury bills on the Bank of Central African States (BEAC)’s government securities market. Although this is slightly short of its XAF50 billion target, the operation is Cameroon’s major success in the said market since January 2023.

In fact, according to figures from the central bank BEAC, the country recorded XAF54.5 billion in subscriptions to that issue operation, XAF4.5 billion higher than the target. However, true to its prudential policy when it comes to coupon rates, the country rejected all the subscriptions requiring more than 5% as coupon rates, sources familiar with the matter reveal.

It is worth noting that 5% is the rate the country offered for its 4-year bond ten days ago. It is significantly up from the maximum of 3% that Cameroon agreed to offer investors for 26-week securities in the same market in the past. In other words, to succeed in its fundraising operations, Cameroon is forced to align itself with the widespread increase in interest rates in the sub-regional capital market, which is itself a result of the tightened monetary policy adopted by the central bank.

Indeed, the central bank has adopted several measures to combat inflation in the CEMAC zone. Those measures include repeated increases in its key policy rates for over a year, the suspension of liquidity injections, and the increase in the volumes of liquidity absorbed from commercial banks -which act as intermediaries in the BEAC securities market- every week. They make access to financing increasingly difficult and expensive, even for governments.

The BEAC’s monetary policy has greatly affected capital markets to such an extent that Cameroon has recorded several failures in the government securities market since January. In the June 26-30, 2023 business week, the country even declared an operation “unsuccessful”. According to reliable sources, the operation was declared unsuccessful because of the low subscription rate and high interest rates required by subscribers. It was the first time Cameroon has had to take such a decision in 12 years, since the launch of the BEAC public securities market in December 2011.

Brice R. Mbodiam