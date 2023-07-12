VAT: Cameroon boosts taxpayers’ numbers thanks to increased cooperation between customs and tax authorities

(Business in Cameroon) - As of end-December 2022, the number of new taxpayers liable to pay value-added tax (VAT) in Cameroon had risen by 13,500, according to a report published on July 10, 2023, by the IMF as part of its economic and financial program with Cameroon. By the end of April 2023, we learn, this number had risen by a further 1,350, eventually reaching 14,850 new taxpayers between the two periods. The report reveals that Cameroonian authorities expect to raise that number to 16,000 by end-December 2023, therefore significantly boosting VAT revenues, which account for almost 40% of the country’s overall tax revenues.

According to the IMF, this increase in the number of taxpayers liable to pay VAT is the result of improved coordination between the General Directorate of Taxation and the General Directorate of Customs. The IMF does not explain the reasons for this improved collaboration. However, it may be due to the partnership agreement binding the two administrations since June 2016.

Through “Fusion” -a platform developed thanks to a partnership between Cameroon and the German Agency for international cooperation (GIZ)- customs and tax authorities collect, share and analyze data on their respective activities. According to the Cameroonian authorities, this helps avoid the losses often recorded when collecting VAT.

BRM