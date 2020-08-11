logoBC
Yaoundé - 11 August 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon and Gabon to source XAF42 bln on the BEAC money market on Aug12, 2020

Cameroon and Gabon to source XAF42 bln on the BEAC money market on Aug12, 2020
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 11 August 2020 15:15

(Business in Cameroon) - On August 12, 2020, the Cameronian public treasury will issue new fungible Treasury bills (T-bills) on the securities market of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), the central bank of the six CEMAC countries.

The said securities will have a 26-week maturity period and are aimed at raising XAF30 billion. This is the second fundraising operation the country is organizing on the money market within a week. Indeed, on August 5, the country successfully raised XAF15 billion by issuing 52-week bills on the BEAC market.

As was the case during the August 5 operation, on August 12, Cameroon will be on the market at the same time as Gabon that will try to raise XAF12 billion via issuance of 26-week bills. This means that the two countries, which are the leading issuers in that market since its creation in 2011, will try to raise a total of XAF42 billion that day.

Since the decrease of oil prices in international markets in 2015 and the public deficit that ensued in CEMAC oil-producing countries, the money market has become an important funding source for these member countries.

For instance, according to official figures, in 2019, the countries raised a record of XAF2,846.3  billion on the said markets. At the end of August 2018, the amount they raised was only XAF1,349.7 billion.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Moody’s confirms Cameroon’s “stable” issuer rating

moody-s-confirms-cameroon-s-stable-issuer-rating
On August 7, 2020, Moody’s published a release confirming the stable outlook of Cameroon’s issuer rating.  "The stable outlook reflects Moody's view...

Cameroon and Gabon to source XAF42 bln on the BEAC money market on Aug12, 2020

cameroon-and-gabon-to-source-xaf42-bln-on-the-beac-money-market-on-aug12-2020
On August 12, 2020, the Cameronian public treasury will issue new fungible Treasury bills (T-bills) on the securities market of the Bank of Central...

Cameroon: NGOs’ massive cereal purchases inflate prices in the Far-north

cameroon-ngos-massive-cereal-purchases-inflate-prices-in-the-far-north
In the last few days, it has become hard for residents in the Far North region of Cameroon to purchase maize, sorghum, or millet since the prices of these...

Dangote Cameroon sold 687k tons of cement in H1-2020, up 15% YoY (Dangote Cement)

dangote-cameroon-sold-687k-tons-of-cement-in-h1-2020-up-15-yoy-dangote-cement
Nigerian cement giant Dangote informs that in H1-2020, the Douala-based clinker grinding plant (whose yearly capacity is 1.5 million tons) of its...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n90: June 2020

Top 100 economic actors in Cameroon

Colonel Roger Kuitche: “Military strategy is an important tool that will beneft businesses and public administrations”


Investir au Cameroun n100 Juillet-Août 2020

Le Top 100 des acteurs économiques du Camerouns

Colonel Roger Kuitche : « la stratégie militaire appliquée aux entreprises et aux administrations est un outil à exploiter »