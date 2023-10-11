Beac securities market records CFA6,027bn outstanding, costs reduced by Sept 2023

(Business in Cameroon) - The outstanding amount of public debt securities issued by Cemac countries on the Beac public securities market reached CFA6,027 billion by the end of September 2023, data released by the Central Securities Settlement and Registry (CRCT) showed. This marks a 13% increase compared to the CFA5,314.7 billion achieved by the end of January 2023.

According to the CRCT, higher outstandings reflect not only the growing financial needs of countries operating on the market but also its continued dynamism, despite the restrictive monetary policy implemented by the central bank to combat inflation. This policy has particularly affected the public debt securities market since the beginning of the current year, with an increase in the interest rates demanded by investors.

However, according to CRCT's assessments, this rise in interest rates eased in September 2023, resulting in reduced costs for resources raised in the public debt securities market. These rates decreased from 7.17% in August 2023 to 6.94% in September 2023, marking a 23-point drop in just one month.