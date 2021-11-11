cemac-considers-phone-call-tax-to-boost-fundings

(Business in Cameroon) - To boost community fundings, the CEMAC commission is still exploring alternate funding sources. Indeed, in early November 2021, during the 13th session of the Permanent Commission for Tax and Accounting Harmonization (CPHFC), participants raised the possibility of levying a community tax on phone calls to boost community finances.

According to the CPHFC experts, the proposed tax will vary between XAF10 to 50 levied on daily phone calls. That way, an additional XAF100 to 300 billion will be added to community coffers to fund integrating projects. For Michel Niama, commissioner at the Common Market department (DMC), a scheme would be devised to prevent the tax from affecting final users.

The CEMAC commission hopes that thanks to the proposed phone call tax, the community will have funding guaranteed, and therefore be able to implement the Regional Economic Program (PER), which is yet to be fully implemented.

Let’s note that the CEMAC commission usually complains that community integration taxes, which were supposed to help fund integration projects, are not effectively paid. Instead of the XAF120 billion expected yearly, only XAF30 to 40 billion are paid, the commission estimates. It justifies the non-payment of the tax by the coronavirus pandemic that seriously affected economies, and member countries’ reluctance to pay the 1% tax levied on imports as community integration tax.

In June 2020, the CEMAC Commission suggested three alternate ways to raise more funds and complement the community integration tax. "The first would be to create a tax (indirect or direct) on telecommunications. The second option would be to revise the regulation on CEMAC licenses. The last alternative for financing would be the institution of a tax on the export of unprocessed raw materials," the Commission suggested.

Sylvain Andzongo