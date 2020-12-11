Conac launches operation to detect corrupt practices on road axes

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 7-8, 2020, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (Conac) deployed its agents on Cameroon's roads to detect corrupt practices. According to Rev. Dieudonné Massi Gams (photo), this operation will continue throughout the country during the holiday season. The reverend father was speaking, in Bafoussam, during the commemoration of the 17th International Anti-Corruption Day.

The commission explains that on road axes, corrupt practices include diversion of toll roads and road weighing stations’ revenues, the issuance of fake toll tickets, collection of bribes in case of infringements, control teams operating fraudulently on roads axes, transporters’ racketeering… All those acts are usually performed by both civil servants and road transport operators, Conac adds.

In a report published in early 2018, the transporters' unions operating on the Douala-Ndjamena corridor revealed that the 78,000 trucks operating on this corridor must pass through 120 checkpoints (set up by the police, gendarmerie, customs, and road prevention officers) per trip and pay bribes.

According to these same trade unionists, based on the amount charged to transporters at each checkpoint, corruption on the Douala-Ndjamena corridor costs truckers about XAF175 billion every year.

BRM