Cameroon: 50% of toll road revenues are misappropriated yearly, the MINTP reveals

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 10, 2020, while launching the construction of Cameroon’s first automatic toll booths, the Minister of Public Works (Mintp) presented some of the problems presented by the old toll booths over the past two decades.

"Since 1995, nearly XAF100 billion has been collected at toll booths. Despite the upward trend from one fiscal year to the next since its inception, the road toll has not yet achieved its potential. We believe this is because of the very high fraud rate and questionable management [of those infrastructures]," the Mintp revealed.

He explained that due to the obsolescence of the infrastructures and the frauds caused by contacts between toll collectors and road users, only about 50% of the revenues collected are paid to the government. This means that the government lost about “XAF100 billion out of the XAF200 billion it should have collected in 25 years,” he said.

According to the Minister, these embezzlements are the result of three decades of failure, during which the authorities were unable to control the growing revenues from toll roads in Cameroon. The failures include a low level of public investment (aggravated by the economic crisis that began in the 1980s and by the austerity measures imposed by the structural adjustment program), a strong human resource deficit, and the limited effectiveness of the major structural and institutional reforms that should have been undertaken.

Toll roads: why were they built?

The Mintp explained that toll roads were built to solve a challenge that arose in the 1990s. Indeed, because of the scarcity of funds to finance the construction and maintenance of the road network, the road toll was instituted on January 7, 1993.

However, despite the urban growth, basic services and infrastructures were not witnessed as planned. The level of the infrastructures is almost the same as they were at the end of the 1980s while transport activity and the population have more than doubled since that period. Although there are usually no congestions at toll booths, revenues are certainly misappropriated.

Because of the failure to meet its original objectives, the government introduced the Road Revenue Security Program (RSP) in October 2005. As its name suggests, the program was aimed at securing road revenues (Road User Fee, Axle Tax, Road Fines, and Road Toll).

For every toll booth, the PSRR sets a rate called DPO (collection target). This rate is based on the weight of the station in the revenues of previous years and the increase in the volume of the Cameroonian vehicle fleet (it is assumed that every year, the volume of the Cameroonian vehicle fleet rises by 7% and 3% of the fleet is withdrawn from circulation). For each item, a monthly amount to be reached is fixed. Depending on whether that target is exceeded or not, the surplus or shortfall will be carried over to the next DPO. However, as the Mintp stated, "this rudimentary method is too approximated and does not take into account some of the important parameters that influence toll revenues.”

Sylvain Andzongo