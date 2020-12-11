logoBC
Yaoundé - 11 December 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: CAA threatens to forcefully sell the physical securities of companies that have not digitalized their securities

  • Comments   -   Friday, 11 December 2020 13:45

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 10, 2020, Richard Evina Obam (photo), Director General of the Autonomous Amortization Fund (CAA), published a statement inviting all the securities-issuing companies that have not yet dematerialized their securities to do so.

In the statement, he informs that his institution will not issue certificates of dematerialization (that are to be submitted with their statistical and tax reporting) in 2021. Also, the CAA will forcefully sell the physical securities owned by the shareholders of those companies.

The official then invited companies that have already dematerialized their securities to withdraw their outstanding dematerialization certificates (the said withdrawal is subjected to the payment of the dematerialization commission).

The dematerialization of securities was introduced by a law in 2014. According to this text, securities, i.e. shares (shares in the share capital of a company that gives the right to dividends and the power to vote in administrative meetings) or bonds (debt instruments), must be digitalized (converted to electronic format).

In that regard, shares are sold or purchased via book entries and transferred from one security account to another. For this purpose, the digitized securities are centralized at the central depository, which is the CAA currently.

Holders of physical securities were allowed four years to digitize them. At the end of October 2019, the CAA reported that 292 certificates of the dematerialization of securities were registered, 46% of which have already been withdrawn.

S.A.

cameroon-caa-threatens-to-forcefully-sell-the-physical-securities-of-companies-that-have-not-digitalized-their-securities

