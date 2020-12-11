logoBC
Yaoundé - 11 December 2020 -
Louis Paul Motazé announces audit of domestic debt to “control the debt spiral”

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon's Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motazé (photo) recently announced, in a circular letter addressed to members of the government, heads of public enterprises and institutions and municipal executives, the launch of an audit of the stock of the government's domestic debt as at December 31, 2019.

According to the official, the purpose of this audit is to "control the debt spiral, which constitutes a definite risk to the stability of public finances.” This audit also aims "to give greater credibility to the state's signature.

Indeed, the above-mentioned circular letter informs, despite the government's efforts to clear its domestic debt to service providers and other suppliers to the State, the Ministry of Finance continues to receive numerous claims for payments from economic operators.

Therefore, to get a clearer picture of the domestic debt, Louis Paul Motazé invites his collaborators to list all the claims addressed to their respective ministries and transmit them to the Directorate-General for Budget.

Let’s note that a similar operation is underway in Gabon. In that neighboring country, out of an amount of XAF559 billion of domestic debt audited to date, XAF370 billion (66% of the audited debt) have been deemed fictitious and canceled.

The Autonomous Amortization Fund (CAA), which manages the country's public debt, estimates Cameroon's domestic debt (excluding over 3-month arrears) as of December 31, 2019, at XAF2,000 billion, or 20.8% of the public debt.

