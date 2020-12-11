Cameroon: Fongod Edwin Nuvaga orders customs to suspend the “special operations” competing with Halcomi

(Business in Cameroon) - In a note signed on December 9, 2020, and addressed to all the heads of customs sectors in Cameroon, the Director-General of Customs (DGD) Fongod Edwin Nuvaga (photo) asked his staff to suspend all the "special operations" initiated in their respective jurisdictions to fight against illegal trade.

"My attention was drawn to the proliferation of special operations to combat illicit trade in your respective sectors. To put an end to the resulting inconveniences, which are regularly denounced by users, I have the honor to invite you to suspend all the initiatives that will compete with the missions of your surveillance units and with Operation Halcomi (Halte au commerce illicite)," the DGD writes.

Indeed, to effectively fight illicit trade (which causes XAF200 billion revenue shortfall for the State and businesses every year, according to official estimates) the customs administration launched Operation Halcomi a few years ago.

According to the Prime Minister (who referred to the results of this operation on November 25, 2020, during the presentation of the government's economic and financial program 2021, before the parliament), about XAF10 billion of illegal goods were seized this year thanks to Halcomi.

BRM