garoua-authorities-slash-beef-prices-ahead-of-year-end-celebrations

(Business in Cameroon) - Regional authorities in Garoua, northern Cameroon, have decided, upon agreement with industry players, to lower the final consumer prices of beef. This initiative is aimed at easing burden on the population as the end-year celebrations approach.

Per the new price scale, a kilogram of boneless "first-choice" beef is now sold at CFA2,300, down from the previous CFA2,500 and the price for bone-in first-choice beef has decreased from CFA2,200 to CFA2,000.

For "second-choice" beef, the price per kilogram for boneless meat has dropped from CFA2,300 to CFA2,000, while the same quantity with bones now costs CFA1,800, down from CFA2,000. As for boneless "third-choice" beef, the new price is CFA1,800 instead of CFA2,000, and beef with bones now costs CFA1,500, compared to the previous CFA1,800. These adjusted prices are effective from December 8, 2023, to February 27, 2024, exclusively in the city of Garoua.

The Ministry of Commerce (Mincomerce) states that prices for other locations in the Northern region will be determined by departmental delegates of Commerce. The Ministry explains that this reduction is part of the government's efforts to combat the rising prices of essential goods, intending to alleviate the financial burden on local consumers during the holiday season. Discussions are underway with stakeholders in the meat industry in other regions to implement similar measures nationwide.