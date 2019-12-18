Sixth Global Fund replenishment conference : Emmanuel Macron thanks Paul Biya for his participation

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 10, 2019, the French Ambassador to Cameroon, Christophe Guilhou, was received by President Paul Biya at the Palais de l'unité.

The French diplomat indicated that he was carrying a message from President Macron to his Cameroonian counterpart. “It was a message of friendship and thanks from President Emmanuel Macron to President Paul Biya for his outstanding participation in the Sixth Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, held in Lyon from 9 to 10 October 2019,” according to the Cameroonian presidency.

During the conference, Paul Biya announced that Cameroon would contribute US$5 million (about XAF3 billion) to the replenishment of the Global Fund over the 2020-2023 period.

In return, Cameroon hoped to mobilize about XAF100 billion for 2021-2023 to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

SA