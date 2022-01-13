logoBC
Yaoundé - 13 January 2022 -
Public management

Cameroon: Divisional tax centers go all-digital

Cameroon: Divisional tax centers go all-digital
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 12 January 2022 14:55

(Business in Cameroon) - Divisional Tax Centers dedicated to small taxpayers in Cameroon have gone all-digital since January 1, 2022. In an official note sent to the heads of those tax centers, the Directorate General of Taxation banned physical management operations. 

With that decision, the whole country's tax system is now digitalized given that the tax divisions overseeing medium and large taxpayers had already been digitized. Cameroon initiated the digitalization of its tax procedures about ten years ago.  In the process, it substantially improved the collection and management of its tax revenues.

On November 26, 2021, while presenting the 2022 economic, social and financial program before the parliament, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute revealed that the digital tax reform helped reduce the average time taxpayers spend on tax procedures by 30%. 

Apart from the time-saving advantage, tax digitalization has secured tax revenues. It also continually helps increase the contribution of tax revenues to the state budget. Nevertheless, the country’s tax revenues to GDP are continually dropping, according to official data. From 8.5% in 2019, it dropped to 8.1% in 2020 and estimates have it at 8% in 2021. 

BRM

back to top

BEAC: Cameroon demands extension of “crucial” national director’s term

beac-cameroon-demands-extension-of-crucial-national-director-s-term
Cameroon is opposing the decision of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) to appoint two Cameroonian officials as interim national directors in the...

Cameroon: Divisional tax centers go all-digital

cameroon-divisional-tax-centers-go-all-digital
Divisional Tax Centers dedicated to small taxpayers in Cameroon have gone all-digital since January 1, 2022. In an official note sent to the heads of...

Property taxes: Cameroon introduces measures to optimize collection

property-taxes-cameroon-introduces-measures-to-optimize-collection
The 2022 finance law has introduced new measures concerning the collection of land income and property taxes in Cameroon, the Directorate General of...

Cameroon: Victoria Oil & Gas secures 2nd extension of the Matanda exploration license

cameroon-victoria-oil-gas-secures-2nd-extension-of-the-matanda-exploration-license
British gas producer and distributor Victoria Oil & Gas (VOG), parent company of Gaz du Cameroun (GDC), announced last December 23, it has secured a...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n106-107: December 2021-January 2022

Nine projects and innovations that demonstrate Cameroonians’ genius

This is how Gozem plans to revolutionize the transport sector in Cameroon


Investir au Cameroun n116-117: Decembre 2021-Janvier 2022

La preuve par 9 du génie camerounais

Comment Gozem veut révolutionner le transport urbain au Cameroun