Yaoundé - 12 February 2020 -
Cameroon : Government injected XAF45 bln for the restructuration of ailing public companies in 2018

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2018-2019, the total amount of contract plans signed by Cameroon and 15 public companies and institutions was XAF73.4 billion. The information is contained in a recent report by the Technical Commission for the Rehabilitation of Public and Para public companies (CTR).

In the report, CTR does not point out the companies and institutions concerned. According to the document, by December 31, 2018, the public treasury had disbursed a little over XAF45 billion to the 15 companies and institutions concerned by the contract plans.

The CTR indicates that “a contract plan is a signed agreement between the government and public companies for a period of at least 3 years, following a diagnosis highlighting malfunctions at the operational, technical, institutional, financial, strategic and governance levels.” Generally, this contract is accompanied by a “restructuring plan aimed at correcting these dysfunctions, with a view to restoring the operating balance of the entities concerned.

As an expert explains, the most important expenditures in the restructuring plan are generally borne by the government, which is the majority (or often sole shareholder) in the companies concerned.

BRM  

