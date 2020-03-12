Port of Douala: Customs authorities announce the auction of vehicles and containerized cargo

(Business in Cameroon) - On March 17, 2020, Cameroonian customs will start auctioning goods kept in prolonged storage at the autonomous Port of Douala.

According to the official release customs authorities published in that regard, the goods to be auctioned are mainly constituted of vehicles and containerized cargo. The auctions, which will start on 17 March 2020, will continue on 20, 24, 26 and 27 March 2020.

Let’s note that many economic operators prefer to store their goods inside the Port of Douala since the penalties for passing the 11-day waiting period are cheaper than renting warehouses in town.

To prevent congestion at the port, customs authorities regularly auction the goods kept in prolonged storage.

BRM