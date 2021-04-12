logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 April 2021 -
Public management

Mobile telephone subscribers’ identification: Telecom regulator ART admonishes Cameroonian operators

Mobile telephone subscribers’ identification: Telecom regulator ART admonishes Cameroonian operators
  • Comments   -   Monday, 12 April 2021 17:07

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the mobile telephone subscribers’ identification operations are not being carried out in compliance with the required standards. This is the essence of a letter recently sent by Philémon Zo’o Zame, Director-General of telecom regulatory agency ART, to mobile operators active in the country.

"It has come to my notice that during the subscribers' identification operations, some operators do not collect the unique identification numbers of the ID cards [presented by susbscribers]," Philémon Zo’o Zame wrote. According to the official, the said identification number is the 17 digits at the back of ID cards, not the 9 digits, which is rather the ID serial number.

Sources within the telecommunications segment believe that with this notice, some operators will organize new subscribers’ identification campaigns to avoid the regulator’s wrath.  Indeed, in Q1-2019, ART suspended 73,000 telephone numbers pertaining to unidentified subscribers lodged with MTN, Orange, and Nexttel.

Let’s note that according to Cameroonian laws, telephone subscribers must provide valid identity documents before accessing mobile operators' services. The regulatory provision was issued in a context marked by the increase in the attacks perpetrated by members of the terrorist sect Boko Haram who usually use cellphones to trigger explosives. In addition, with the security crisis in the northwest and southwest, kidnappers collect ransoms via mobile money services. The identification of mobile sim card users is one of the ways security agents can track those criminals. So, identifying mobile telephone subscribers has security implications.  

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Tax directorate authorizes MTN as a tax declaration and payment medium

cameroon-tax-directorate-authorizes-mtn-as-a-tax-declaration-and-payment-medium
Taxpayers under the divisional tax centers can now declare and pay their taxes via MTN Cameroon. This is the information recently provided by the...

Cameroon: Medium and long-term credits constituted over 51% of loans granted by commercial banks in Feb 2021 (BEAC)

cameroon-medium-and-long-term-credits-constituted-over-51-of-loans-granted-by-commercial-banks-in-feb-2021-beac
In February 2021, commercial banks operating in Cameroon granted XAF82.3 billion of long-term loans (repayable over 80 months on average) to economic...

Port of Douala: The oil terminal is operational once again after 20 years of inactivity, PAD indicates

port-of-douala-the-oil-terminal-is-operational-once-again-after-20-years-of-inactivity-pad-indicates
After 20 years of inactivity, the oil terminal of the port of Douala-Bonabéri is operational once again. Indeed, on April 11, 2021, the oil terminal...

Cameroon: Total amount of domestic public debt securities rose four-fold to XAF1,013 bln between 2015-2020 (CAA)

cameroon-total-amount-of-domestic-public-debt-securities-rose-four-fold-to-xaf1-013-bln-between-2015-2020-caa
In its recent report on Cameroon’s public debt, the national sinking fund CAA explains that one of the reasons the public debt rose by 5.6% as of December...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n98: March 2021

State personnel Time for a slimming diet

More support to boost the Cameroonian industry’s competitiveness


Investir au Cameroun n108: Mars 2021

Personnel de l’Etat Un régime minceur s’impose

Un soutien à la compétitivité de l’industrie camerounaise