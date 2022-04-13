logoBC
Yaoundé - 13 April 2022 -
Cameroon raises importers’ awareness of pre-control of goods

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon's Minister of Industry, Gabriel Dodo Ndoké, met with importers on April 7, 2022, to discuss the Pre-Shipment Evaluation of Conformity (PECAE) program launched by the government in 2016 to protect the local market against dubious or unsuitable imported products.

On the premises of the employers’ association Gicam, the official made importers aware of the need to comply with the program. As a reminder, the pre-control mechanism was first limited to certain products, before being extended to all products imported into Cameroon, since 2021. This extension has triggered criticism among importers and Gicam made it known to the government on March 18, 2022, in Yaoundé, during a meeting with the Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Nguté. The association said the extension of the Pecae is an aggravating factor of the inflationary crisis that has been raging since the second half of 2021.

“The situation is all the more critical as this imported inflation adds to other ordeals at the national level such as those related, among others, to the extension of Pecae,” said the president of Gicam, before calling for the suspension of this program during this period of inflationary crisis.

Minister Dodo Ndoké, at the end of the meeting with importers, said that the government has heard their concerns and will try to adjust the program accordingly.

