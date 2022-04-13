Internet penetration rate stagnated at 22% since 2016 despite incentives

(Business in Cameroon) - Despite game-changing efforts over the past 20 years, including the deployment of optical fiber, Cameroon remains an underdeveloped broadband Internet market. The bleak picture is painted in a recent report by the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

“While the mobile phone market gradually matured between 2011 and 2020, the fixed and mobile broadband Internet market in Cameroon has experienced limited growth, with the number of subscriptions slowly increasing and the penetration rate stagnating since 2016,” IFC said.

The institution stressed that while the number of mobile phone subscribers in the country increased from 10 million to almost 24 million between 2011 and 2020, for a penetration rate of 90%, the number of Internet subscribers grew from 1 million to 6 million, reaching a penetration rate of about 22% over the same period. This happened, the IFC points out, "despite a substantial decline in retail prices.” IFC attributes this "limited" growth in mobile and fixed broadband Internet in Cameroon to "serious quality issues (coverage, download speeds, and outages).”

BRM