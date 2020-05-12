logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 May 2020 -
Public management

Resumption of Air-France Commercial flights: Cameroon subjects passengers' boarding to the presentation of Covid-19 test results

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 12 May 2020 13:59

(Business in Cameroon) - President Paul Biya has approved the execution of Air-France’s commercial flights from May 4 to June 30, 2020. This notice was sent to the Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority in a letter sent by the Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe (photo), on May 11.

According to the letter, the flights will be executed alternatively, weekly, at the international airports of Yaounde-Nsimalen and Douala.

This agreement is however subjected to the observation of some key conditions. "Passengers on these flights will have to present a negative coronavirus screening test when boarding, and commit to self-confine at their expenses upon arrival in Cameroon,” the Minister of Transport wrote.

"Arrangements will have to be made for their monitoring in our country. The mandatory wearing of masks and compliance with barrier measures will also be imperative for these passengers and Air-France staff," he added.

Last March, the Cameroonian government revealed that the first cases of coronavirus in the country were imported. Most of those infected had landed from Air-France’s commercial flights. Following this importation of the pandemic, Cameroon had decided to close all its borders.

With the confirmation that the President of the Republic has given his approval for the resumption of commercial flights of the French airline to Cameroon, are we moving towards the reopening of the country's borders?

Sylvain Andzongo

Resumption of Air-France Commercial flights: Cameroon subjects passengers' boarding to the presentation of Covid-19 test results

