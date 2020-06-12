Covid-19 impacts: The IMF estimates Cameroon’s urgent balance of payment needs at CFAF628 bln

(Business in Cameroon) - The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected Cameroon’s external accounts leading to an urgent balance of payment needs. This is revealed in a country report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this month of June 2020.

According to the IMF, the resulting balance of payment needs is about CFAF 628 billion, or 2.8% of GDP. This is due to the pandemic’s shocks that spurred the widespread collapse in the prices of Cameroon's commodities (crude oil, natural gas, and cocoa).

The institution explains that these needs are also caused by the fall in exports due to the confinement of Europe and Asia, which account for more than 80% of foreign demands for Cameroonian goods. Also, the country’s expenditures on health imports have increased.

Because of these needs, the IMF approved, last May 4, the disbursement of about $226 million (CFAF135.56 billion) for Cameroon under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF). The RCF is an Instrument with a zero interest rate. It enables low-income countries facing an immediate balance of payment problems to obtain financing with a zero interest rate. This financing is repayable over 10 years.

According to the decree signed by the President of the Republic last June 3, Cameroon is expected to receive a total of CFAF 363 billion in additional external financing compared to what was initially planned. Coupled with the volume of bilateral debts whose servicing has been deferred (nearly CFAF100 billion), this amount should help Cameroon partially amortize its balance of payments deficit this year.

Sylvain Andzongo