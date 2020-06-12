Cameroon: New E-customs platform Camcis will improve the business environment, the Minfi says

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon Customs Information System (Camcis) will lead to "a significant improvement in the business environment" of the country, Finance Minister (Minfi) Louis Paul Motaze said, a few days ago during the official launch of this E-customs platform in Yaoundé. According to the official, this platform will also spur "sustained profitability in the private sector."

The reason, he explained, is that this new system has three portals: the first is for customs officers, the second for economic operators, and the third for the public. That way, actors can carry out operations remotely. "Camcis is an electronic customs clearance system that integrates the entire customs clearance procedure. It considerably shortens the time needed to carry out import and export procedures while at the same time providing more security for customs duties and taxes," said the Minfi.

Thanks to Camcis, users no longer need to go to customs offices to carry out their import-export operations, thus saving time and money. These indicators are taken into account in the Doing Business ranking carried out each year by the World Bank. Also, this computer system offers free access to the various guides to foreign trade procedures as well as several useful information such as exchange rates, country codes, and currency codes.

Inspired by the Korean model, Camcis replaces "Sydonia++", an application originally designed for statistical purposes. According to Cameroonian customs, the latter had weaknesses in handling all customs clearance procedures. These problems used to lengthen the time needed for the clearance of goods.

S.A.