nigeria-prescribes-enhanced-vigilance-on-financial-transactions-with-cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - On July 6, 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sent an administrative letter to banks and financial institutions operating in Nigeria, prescribing enhanced vigilance on financial transactions with certain countries.

“The attention of banks and other Financial Institutions is drawn to the outcomes of the Financial Action Task Force Plenary conducted from June 21-23, 2023, and the subsequent addition of Cameroon, Croatia, and Vietnam to the list of jurisdictions under ‘Increased Monitoring. […] Consequently, enhanced due diligence should be applied, and in severe cases, countermeasures may need to be implemented to safeguard the international financial system,” the letter reads.

This caution issued by Nigerian authorities follows the inclusion of the three aforementioned countries on the "grey list of countries under enhanced monitoring" by FATF-the international watchdog in the fight giants money laundering and terrorist financing- on June 23, 2023. The countries are reported to have strategic deficiencies in their anti-money laundering and terrorist financing prevention regimes but have committed to working with FATF to address those deficiencies.

Cameroon is included on that list in a context where its Anglophone regions (the Northwest and the Southwest) are marked by violence-ridden separatist claims since late 2016. Nigeria, a neighboring country that shares cultural heritage with the populations of the two crisis-hit regions, has always been portrayed as the rear base of Cameroonian separatists. It was indeed in this West African country that Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, a prominent figure among the Anglophone Cameroonian secessionists, along with a dozen of his lieutenants, were arrested on January 5, 2018, before being repatriated to Cameroon to face justice.

A court decision rendered on May 9, 2022, in the United States further confirms the links between Cameroonian separatist militants and Nigeria. On that day, three U.S. citizens of Cameroonian origin were sentenced to "63 months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release" for supporting Cameroonian separatists. The decision by US Judge Richard D. Bennett specifies that they were convicted "for conspiracy, transportation of firearms with obliterated serial numbers, and smuggling firearms and ammunition from the United States to Nigeria." For Emmanuel Nsahlai, the lawyer who initiated the procedure, there is no doubt that these separatists were trying to smuggle weapons to the militias sowing terror in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions.

Indeed, due to a long porous border and interactions between border populations, many of the transactions and exchanges between Cameroon and Nigeria remain far from formal circuits. As a result, they elude the various regulatory measures put in place by authorities to control the flows between the two countries. In that light, one may question the actual effectiveness of the due diligent measures prescribed by the CBN since they will be effective mostly on formal transactions only.

Brice R. Mbodiam