logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 October 2021 -
Public management

Douala: Carrefour postpones the inauguration of its first soft discount store Supeco to Q4-2021

Douala: Carrefour postpones the inauguration of its first soft discount store Supeco to Q4-2021
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 12 October 2021 13:06

(Business in Cameroon) - Initially scheduled for the end of 2020, the inauguration of the first soft discount store Supeco in Douala is postponed to the last quarter of 2021.  "We are taking every possible step to open the first Supeco store in Douala before the end of this year. Some administrative aspects and the Coronavirus pandemic compelled us to focus on the inauguration of our two Carrefour stores (the Akwa, formerly Dalip and the Douala Grand Mall) in 2020, and to postpone the inauguration of the first Supeco," says Luc Demez, CEO of CFAO Retail Cameroon, the French group that Carrefour (owner of the Supeco brand) partnered with for its African expansion. 

According to Luc Demez, Supeco "is a supermarket with a range of essential products offered at highly competitive prices.”

For bulk purchases, prices are further discounted. This model is different from all the retail systems currently existing in Cameroon. It targets families and is a solution for everyone seeking quality products at affordable prices (...) Professionals have, of course, good reasons to buy at Supeco,” he added. 

The Supeco model is similar to the Cash & Carry concept, which consists of selling products in bulk and at competitive prices. In this segment, in Cameroon, Supeco will join the brand BAO (the first experience of such model in Africa) officially inaugurated by Fench mass retail group Casino in Douala, on March 28, 2018.

With the inauguration of its Douala-based Supeco, the Carrefour-CFAO Retail duo will have five supermarkets on the Cameroonian territory, including four in Douala (Bonamoussadi, Akwa, Douala Grand Mall and Supeco) and one in Yaoundé (Ekié). 

Also, in the first half of 2022, the said duo is expected to inaugurate its PlaYce hypermarket in Yaounde, marking the end of the first phase of its expansion plan in Cameroon. This first phase plans for the construction of six supermarkets thanks to a XAF80 billion investment. “In three or four years, it is possible that we open new supermarkets outside Douala and Yaounde,” Luc Demez said in October 2019, during the inauguration of the Carrefour Market in Ekie, Yaounde. 

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Douala: Carrefour postpones the inauguration of its first soft discount store Supeco to Q4-2021

douala-carrefour-postpones-the-inauguration-of-its-first-soft-discount-store-supeco-to-q4-2021
Initially scheduled for the end of 2020, the inauguration of the first soft discount store Supeco in Douala is postponed to the last quarter of...

Addax Petroleum: Qu Bin becomes new CEO, replacing French native Roger Beaumont

addax-petroleum-qu-bin-becomes-new-ceo-replacing-french-native-roger-beaumont
Qu Bin, a Chinese citizen who was formerly technical manager for Addax Petroleum, was recently appointed chief executive officer of this Cameroonian...

Huawei energy digitalization. What is all about? (by DU YIN, Huawei Cameroon General Manager)

huawei-energy-digitalization-what-is-all-about-by-du-yin-huawei-cameroon-general-manager
Climate changes and their impact on life and the environment are more and more damaging. Amongst the solutions, Huawei energy digitalization. What is all...

Cameroonian fintech Ejara raises over XAF1 bln to boost operations

cameroonian-fintech-ejara-raises-over-xaf1-bln-to-boost-operations
Douala-based fintech Ejara announced the successful completion of a US$2 million (over XAF1 billion) fundraising operation it launched. Thanks to the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n104: October 2021

Dossier Where does Cameroon stand in international trade?

Henri-Claude Oyima : “BGFIBank Cameroon is truly one of our success stories.”


Investir au Cameroun n114: Octobre 2021

Dossier La place du Cameroun dans le commerce international

Henri-Claude Oyima : «BGFIBank Cameroun est vraiment l’une de nos success-stories.»