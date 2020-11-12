Cameroon plans to increase the secondary sector’s contribution to GDP to 36.8% by 2030

logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 November 2020 -
Public management

  Thursday, 12 November 2020 16:44

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon plans to increase the contribution of the secondary sector to GDP from 28.2% in 2018 to 36.8% in 2030, according to the 2020-2030 National Development Strategy.

In that regard, the country decided to focus on nine driving industrial sub-sectors. They are namely "energy, agro-industry and digital, forest-wood, textile-leather manufacturing, mines-metallurgy-planting, hydrocarbons-petrochemicals-refining, chemicals-pharmaceuticals, and construction-services-professional-scientific-technical sub-sectors," the development strategy informs.

It adds that besides developing services in those sub-sectors, the country will boost non-financial services. The goals are to increase manufacturing value-added from 12.9% in 2016 to 25% in 2030 and raise manufacturing exports from 26.25% in 2015 to 54.5% in 2030. This model of economic growth driven by the manufacturing industry requires increasing the average contribution (5-16% ) of all the components to 30-40% of the GDP in the medium and long term, the document indicates.

The 2020-2030 development strategy integrates the Cameroon Industrialization Master Plan (PDI) which was adopted in December 2016. Thus, the aim is to make Cameroon the switch (supplier of electrical energy), the feeder (supplier of agro-industrial products), and the equipment manufacturer (supplier of capital goods including furniture) for ECCAS countries and Nigeria by 2030.

S.A.

