logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 December 2022 -
Public management

Cameroon: David Azra replaces Eric Lavenu as CEO of the Kribi Containers Terminal

Cameroon: David Azra replaces Eric Lavenu as CEO of the Kribi Containers Terminal
  • Comments   -   Monday, 12 December 2022 16:05

(Business in Cameroon) - David Azra became the new CEO of the Kribi Container Terminal (KCT), a joint venture between Bolloré, CMA CGM, and CHEC. At the head of this company, which operates the container terminal of the deep-water port of Kribi in the southern region of Cameroon, the newly appointed CEO replaces Eric Lavenu, a former member of the Bolloré group who has been called upon to retire.

"His arrival comes three months after the signing of an amendment to the concession agreement for the container terminal. Also, as part of his new duties, David Azra will be in charge of developing the activities of the Kribi container terminal," KCT announced in an official statement.

The new manager has a degree in financial expertise from the École supérieure de gestion et finance de Paris, and 15 years of experience in the various subsidiaries of Bolloré Transport & Logistics in Africa, including Douala International Terminal and Camrail in Cameroon.

"I am very proud to join the KCT team and to continue the development of this company. With our partners, we will continue to develop the business, offer our customers competitive solutions and participate in the socio-economic growth of Cameroon and the countries of the Gulf of Guinea sub-region," David Azra said.

The Kribi container terminal has a 350-meter quay with a capacity to handle up to 11,000 TEU. According to Bolloré Group officials, as of March 31, 2022, the Kribi container terminal controlled 53% of the containerized traffic of Cameroon and the hinterland countries (CAR, Chad, and Congo).  

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: David Azra replaces Eric Lavenu as CEO of the Kribi Containers Terminal

cameroon-david-azra-replaces-eric-lavenu-as-ceo-of-the-kribi-containers-terminal
David Azra became the new CEO of the Kribi Container Terminal (KCT), a joint venture between Bolloré, CMA CGM, and CHEC. At the head of this company,...

Cameroon sold 12mln m3 of LNG as at end of September 2022 (official data)

cameroon-sold-12mln-m3-of-lng-as-at-end-of-september-2022-official-data
At the end of September 2022, Cameroon sold a total of 12 million m3 of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the international market, the Ministry of Water and...

A Cameroon-Gabon-E. Guinea joint checkpoint under consideration

a-cameroon-gabon-e-guinea-joint-checkpoint-under-consideration
The President of the CEMAC Commission, Daniel Ona Ondo, launched a call for interest to recruit an office that will carry out a study on the construction...

Cameroon: Cocoa price cap improved, driven by year-end sales

cameroon-cocoa-price-cap-improved-driven-by-year-end-sales
The minimum price of a kilogram of cocoa beans in Cameroon's production basins has risen by CFA75 to CFA1,225, after staying at CFA1,150 FCFA for most of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »