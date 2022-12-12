Cameroon: David Azra replaces Eric Lavenu as CEO of the Kribi Containers Terminal

(Business in Cameroon) - David Azra became the new CEO of the Kribi Container Terminal (KCT), a joint venture between Bolloré, CMA CGM, and CHEC. At the head of this company, which operates the container terminal of the deep-water port of Kribi in the southern region of Cameroon, the newly appointed CEO replaces Eric Lavenu, a former member of the Bolloré group who has been called upon to retire.

"His arrival comes three months after the signing of an amendment to the concession agreement for the container terminal. Also, as part of his new duties, David Azra will be in charge of developing the activities of the Kribi container terminal," KCT announced in an official statement.

The new manager has a degree in financial expertise from the École supérieure de gestion et finance de Paris, and 15 years of experience in the various subsidiaries of Bolloré Transport & Logistics in Africa, including Douala International Terminal and Camrail in Cameroon.

"I am very proud to join the KCT team and to continue the development of this company. With our partners, we will continue to develop the business, offer our customers competitive solutions and participate in the socio-economic growth of Cameroon and the countries of the Gulf of Guinea sub-region," David Azra said.

The Kribi container terminal has a 350-meter quay with a capacity to handle up to 11,000 TEU. According to Bolloré Group officials, as of March 31, 2022, the Kribi container terminal controlled 53% of the containerized traffic of Cameroon and the hinterland countries (CAR, Chad, and Congo).

BRM