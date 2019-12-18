Pierre Castel 2019 Prize: Diana Mfondoum presents her award to brewery group SABC

(Business in Cameroon) - Diana Mfondoum, winner of the 2019 Pierre Castel Prize in Cameroon, officially presented her award on December 11, 2019, in Douala. This presentation was made in the presence of Emmanuel de Tailly, CEO of the brewery group SABC controlled by Castel group. The winner's godfather, Jonathan Nyemb, a lawyer at the Cameroon Bar and the youngest member of the board of the Inter Patronal Groupings of Cameroon (Gicam), and many guests were also present.

Diana Mfondoum, a doctor and CEO of The Moringa Company, received her award on 22 November 2019 in Abidjan (Côte d'Ivoire), during the International Exhibition of Agriculture and Animal Resources (Sara 2019).

She developed a herbal tea from the medicinal plant “Moringa Oleifera Lam,” after testing its effects on patients suffering from HIV and malnutrition with an extrapolation of the results on diabetes, hypertension and hypocalcemia.

Her research was sanctioned by the scientific community of the University of Yaoundé I with the grade “very honorable with congratulations from the jury.”

“Health should be the most widely shared thing between living things. This is why I am committed to actively fighting against most of the plagues still affecting the health of residents, with strong impacts on development. Our aim is to promote the consumption of products made with Moringa around the world,” Diana Mfondoum commented when she received her award.

She thus becomes the second winner of the Pierre Castel Prize, after the coronation, in 2018, of Flavien Kouatcha, who was also present at the award presentation ceremony on December 11, 2019, in Douala.

