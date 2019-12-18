logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 December 2019 -
Public management

Human Development Index 2019 : Cameroon once again outperformed by Gabon, Congo and Equatorial Guinea in the CEMAC region

  Thursday, 12 December 2019 13:56

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 11, 2019, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) published the 2019 edition of its Human Development Index (HDI). As was already the case in 2018, Cameroon (21st  in Africa) is outperformed by Gabon (African 8th ), Congo (14th in Africa) and even by Equatorial Guinea (18th in Africa) in the CEMAC region.

Chad and the Central African Republic, the other two countries in this community, are lagging behind in the 2019 ranking. They rank 51st  and 52nd respectively on a list of 53 countries ranked in Africa (only Somalia was left out by UNDP experts) this year. However, these two CEMAC countries did better than Niger, which remains the country with the lowest human development index in the world.

In the 2019 ranking, Seychelles is still the leading African country in terms of the human development index. While the country maintains its 62nd place in the world, it has managed to move up the ladder to the category of countries with a "very high" HDI and is the only African country to be in that category.  

Eight African countries are now in the "high" HDI category, while 13 are in the category of "medium" HDIs. The majority (31) of the African countries studied in the report are in the “low” category.

On the continent, the country that progressed the most in the index is Comoros, which moved from being the world’s 165th to 156th (23rd in Africa). It is followed by Botswana, which moved to the 94th place worldwide (5th African), Côte d'Ivoire, now ranked 165th in the world (32nd African) and Liberia (41st African and 176th world).

Let’s note that the human development index assesses the level of human development in countries (189 in total), based on several data such as education level, health, and per capita income.

