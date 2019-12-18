Cameroon produced 289,764 tons of fish in Jan-Oct 2019

(Business in Cameroon) - According to data collected from the Ministry of Livestock, during the first ten months of 2019, the estimated fish production in Cameroon was approximately 289,764 tonnes. In detail, 271,317 tonnes of fish was produced by small-scale producers, 11,370 tonnes from industrial fishing and 7,077 tonnes from fish farming.

To boost this production, the ministry claims that it has finalized the procedures to build a modern fish market in Youpwé, Douala. For that purpose, a mission is scheduled from December 14 to 20, 2019, in Japan, to sign the contract with the company in charge of the construction, scheduled to start in 2020.

In addition, to reduce post-production losses, three ice production units have been acquired in Douala, Limbe, and Idenau. The ministry of livestock also elaborated modalities for the collection and conservation of aquaculture products and ways to encourage partnerships between fish farmers and sellers. An agreement was thus reached with the Mission de régulation des approvisionnements en produits de grande consommation (Mirap), to enable fish farmers to sell their products at periodic markets or at sales sites.

SA