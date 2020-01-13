Cameroon implements new taxes on bleaching, tobacco, and gaming products

(Business in Cameroon) - This year, as proposed by the Cameroonian government in parliament during the November 2019 session, several imported products will be subject to new taxation.

The ad valorem excise duties on certain imported goods are now subject to the following taxes at a rate of 50% for hydroquinone and cosmetic products containing it (paint removers); a rate of 30% on cigars, cigarettes and other tobacco products; pipes (especially shisha) and their parts, tobacco and pipe preparations.

“The idea is to combat smoking and depigmentation. In the absence of a ban on hydroquinone products or tobacco, the government felt that these products should not be available to the first-time user. It's (the taxes] also meant to discourage the importation of certain unnecessary products,” a parliamentarian commented.

In addition, the 2020 finance law prescribes that a general rate of 25% be applied to video game consoles and machines as well as on articles for board games including motorized or motion games, billiards, special tables for casino games and automatic bowling (bowling alleys for instance).

SA