Yaoundé - 13 March 2020 -
Public management

Africa-France summit 2020: About 30 Cameroonian companies expected to show their expertise

Africa-France summit 2020: About 30 Cameroonian companies expected to show their expertise
  • Comments   -   Friday, 13 March 2020 15:15

(Business in Cameroon) - During her visit to Cameroon on March 2 to 4, 2020, Stéphanie Rivoal, the Secretary-General of the Africa-France summit, indicated that 54 African countries are expected for this year’s summit devoted to sustainable cities. She also added that many Cameroonian companies were expected to share their know-how and seize financing opportunities, from 4 to 6 June 2020, in Bordeaux.

The Secretary-General announced that about a hundred Cameroonians are expected to attend the summit, including about thirty companies. "Aware of the companies financing difficulties, Stéphanie Rivoal stressed that international backers will be present at the summit. They will roam cité des solutions, where projects aimed at improving the quality of life in African or French cities will be presented,” the French Embassy reported.

During her stay, the Secretary-General met several Cameroonian companies such as Hysacam, and startups like Jokkolabs, involved in the modernization of cities. She also exchanged with the Cameroonian employers at the headquarters of  Groupement inter-patronal du Cameroun (Gicam).

S.A.

