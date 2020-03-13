logoBC
Yaoundé - 13 March 2020 -
Cameroon moves to avoid Coronavirus-induced speculations in local markets

(Business in Cameroon) - The Minister of Commerce, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana (photo), chaired a meeting with economic operators on March 11 in Yaoundé to discuss issues related to the supply of local markets amid the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

During the meeting, the official and the economic operators assessed markets’ needs in consumer goods and ways to avoid speculations and regulate prices in case of disruptions caused by the spread of the coronavirus worldwide.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the volume of consumer goods available in Cameroon could cover a period of 3 to 4 months. This includes 191,265 tons of rice, 40,718 tons of fish, 100,302 tons of pasta and 2,165 tons of milk.

"As Cameroon is not dependent on China for imports, very few food products come from China. These are fish, especially tilapia and catfish. In addition to the local production of these two varieties, importers in this sector promise to sell fish with similar flavors to compensate " for possible shortages, the Ministry of Commerce reassured.

